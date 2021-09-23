Check out the new album by Capgun Heroes!

Punknews is pleased to premiere the debut album by Chicago's Capgun Heroes!

The Chicago band play fast, hooky pop-punk in the vein of The Ramones, Screeching Weasel, and The Riverdales. They released their first EP, Who the F#$K are These Dorks, in February of 2020. Their debut LP, Last Call for Adderall, is due out on September 24th via Hey Pizza Records. The album was recorded at Nook Recording Studio in New Lenox, IL. in the winter of 2020. It was produced by Nick Nativo (DeadRest, Oceano, Monsters) and mastered by Justin Perkins at Mystery Room Mastering.

Capgun Heroes are Joe Capgun (vocals), Matt Cappy (guitar), Andy Hero (guitar), Nick Hero (guitar), Jimmy C. (bass), and Scotty (drums). They have opened up for Smoking Popes, The Lillingtons, Nerf Herder, The Copyrights, 88 Fingers Louie, The Queers, Dan Vapid and The Cheats, and many more. You can check out the album below and you can pre-Order it right here!