The Ergs! will release three new records this Fall. The Renovations EP will be out via Wallride and includes three new country inspired tracks. Hindsight is 20/20, My Friend, Volume Two will be given a physical 2xLP release via Creep records. The Time & Season EP includes two new songs, one unrecorded song from the dorkrockcorkrod era, and two '60s covers, all on a 7-inch. That will be out via Dirtnap.