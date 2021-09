13 hours ago by Em Moore

Cancer Bats have released a video for their acoustic version of "Bricks and Mortar" called "Bricks Mandolins And More Tambourine". The song is off their acoustic EP You'll Never Break Us // Separation Sessions Vol. 2 that was released last week. Cancer Bats will be touring Ontario in 2022 with Comeback Kid and A Wilhelm Scream. Check out the video below.