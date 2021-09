M(h)aol announce EP, release video

13 hours ago by Em Moore

Irish post-punks M(h)aol have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Gender Studies and will be out digitally October 29 and physically January 14 via TULLE. The band have also released a video for the title track that was directed by Zoe Greenway. M(h)aol released their single "Asking For It" earlier this year. Check out the video and tracklist below.