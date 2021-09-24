M(h)aol announce EP, release video

by Em Moore
Irish post-punks M(h)aol have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Gender Studies and will be out digitally October 29 and physically January 14 via TULLE. The band have also released a video for the title track that was directed by Zoe Greenway. M(h)aol released their single "Asking For It" earlier this year. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Gender Studies Tracklist
1. Gender Studies
2. Desperation
3. Laundries
4. No One Ever Talks to Us
5. Ó Ró Sé Do Bheatha Bhaile