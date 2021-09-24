Surfbort release “FML” video

Surfbort have released a video for their new song "FML". The video was directed by Gilbert Trejo and stars comedian Fred Armisen. The description for the video reads,

"If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health and has thoughts of suicide, help is available. Please call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 if you or a loved one needs support."

The song is off their upcoming album Keep On Truckin' due out October 11. Surfbort released Friendship Music in 2018. Check out the video below.