Episode #560 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John, Hallie, Sam, and Em go through the mail, answer your questions and read your feedback. Vinyl and CD care, bad shows, cool music that has come out so far this year, and life lessons are discussed. Songs by Ways Away and Dead Kennedys are played. Listen to the new episode below.
