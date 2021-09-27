Billy Talent has announced shows in Western Canada for February 2022. Pup and NOBRO will be joining them on all dates. Billy Talent will also be touring the in the East with Rise Against and NOBRO in April 2022. Billy Talent will be releasing Crisis of Faith on January 21 and last released Afraid of Heights in 2016. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 07, 2022
|Burton Cummings Theatre
|Winnipeg, MB (w/Pup, NOBRO)
|Feb 08, 2022
|Burton Cummings Theatre
|Winnipeg, MB (w/Pup, NOBRO)
|Feb 10, 2022
|Big Four Roadhouse
|Calgary, AB (w/Pup, NOBRO)
|Feb 11, 2022
|Edmonton Convention Centre
|Edmonton, AB (w/Pup, NOBRO)
|Feb 14, 2022
|PNE Forum
|Vancouver, BC (w/Pup, NOBRO)
|Apr 01, 2022
|Videotron Centre
|Quebec City, QC (w/Rise Against, NOBRO)
|Apr 03, 2022
|Place Bell
|Laval, QC (w/Rise Against, NOBRO)
|Apr 04, 2022
|TC Arena
|Ottawa, ON (w/Rise Against, NOBRO)
|Apr 06, 2022
|Scotiabank Arena
|Toronto, ON (w/Rise Against, NOBRO)
|Apr 07, 2022
|Budweiser Gardens
|London, ON (w/Rise Against, NOBRO)