Billy Talent announce 2022 Canadian tour dates
Billy Talent has announced shows in Western Canada for February 2022. Pup and NOBRO will be joining them on all dates. Billy Talent will also be touring the in the East with Rise Against and NOBRO in April 2022. Billy Talent will be releasing Crisis of Faith on January 21 and last released Afraid of Heights in 2016. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 07, 2022Burton Cummings TheatreWinnipeg, MB (w/Pup, NOBRO)
Feb 08, 2022Burton Cummings TheatreWinnipeg, MB (w/Pup, NOBRO)
Feb 10, 2022Big Four RoadhouseCalgary, AB (w/Pup, NOBRO)
Feb 11, 2022Edmonton Convention CentreEdmonton, AB (w/Pup, NOBRO)
Feb 14, 2022PNE ForumVancouver, BC (w/Pup, NOBRO)
Apr 01, 2022Videotron CentreQuebec City, QC (w/Rise Against, NOBRO)
Apr 03, 2022Place BellLaval, QC (w/Rise Against, NOBRO)
Apr 04, 2022TC ArenaOttawa, ON (w/Rise Against, NOBRO)
Apr 06, 2022Scotiabank ArenaToronto, ON (w/Rise Against, NOBRO)
Apr 07, 2022Budweiser GardensLondon, ON (w/Rise Against, NOBRO)