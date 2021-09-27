UK based festival 2000trees has announced more acts for their 2022 festival. IDLES, Pup, Bob Vylan, Chubby and The Gang, and Lande Hekt are among the new bands announced. The festival announced their first wave lineup earlier this year. 2000trees will take place July 6-10, 2022 at Upcote Farm in Gloucestershire. See the list of new additions below.
2000trees Festival 2022 Second Wave Lineup
IDLES
Pup
Young Guns
Royal Republic
Rolo Tomassi
Crossfaith
The Witches
Kneecap
Vukovi
Bob Vylan
Chubby and The Gang
Beans on Toast
Will Varley
Hundredth
Lauren Hibbard
Press to Meco
Baby Dave
Lizzy Farral
Haggard Cat
Lande Hekt
Katie Malco