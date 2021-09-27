UK based festival 2000trees has announced more acts for their 2022 festival. IDLES, Pup, Bob Vylan, Chubby and The Gang, and Lande Hekt are among the new bands announced. The festival announced their first wave lineup earlier this year. 2000trees will take place July 6-10, 2022 at Upcote Farm in Gloucestershire. See the list of new additions below.