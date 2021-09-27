2000trees Festival announces more bands for 2022

by Festivals & Events

UK based festival 2000trees has announced more acts for their 2022 festival. IDLES, Pup, Bob Vylan, Chubby and The Gang, and Lande Hekt are among the new bands announced. The festival announced their first wave lineup earlier this year. 2000trees will take place July 6-10, 2022 at Upcote Farm in Gloucestershire. See the list of new additions below.

2000trees Festival 2022 Second Wave Lineup

IDLES

Pup

Young Guns

Royal Republic

Rolo Tomassi

Crossfaith

The Witches

Kneecap

Vukovi

Bob Vylan

Chubby and The Gang

Beans on Toast

Will Varley

Hundredth

Lauren Hibbard

Press to Meco

Baby Dave

Lizzy Farral

Haggard Cat

Lande Hekt

Katie Malco