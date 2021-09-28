Billy Idol has announced UK tour dates for 2022. The Go-Go's will be playing on all dates and this will be their first time in the UK in 26 years. Billy Idol released his EP The Roadside earlier this month and last released Kings & Queens Of The Underground in 2014. The Go-Go's released their single "Club Zero" in 2020 and last released God Bless The Go-Go's in 2001. Check out the dates below.