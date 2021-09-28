IDLES announce album, release video

Idles
IDLES have announced they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Crawler and will be out November 12 via Partisan Records. They have released a video for their first single "The Beachland Ballroom". The video was directed by LOOSE. IDLES released Ultra Mono in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Crawler Tracklist

1. MTT 420 RR

2. The Wheel

3. When The Lights Come On

4. Car Crash

5. The New Sensation

6. Stockholm Syndrome

7. The Beachland Ballroom

8. Crawl!

9. Meds

10. Kelechi

11. Progress

12. Wizz

13. King Snake

14. The End