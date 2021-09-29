Irvine CA based music event Chain Fest have announced they added The Summer Set to their already announced line up. The date of the event will be October 23rd at Fivepoint Amphitheatre and will feature performances by Jimmy Eats World, Taking Back Sunday, Circa Survive, Mayday Parade, Anberlin, and much more.
Chain Fest adds The Summer Set to the 2021 event
