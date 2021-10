As Furnace Fest concluded this past weekend, the Birmingham, AL hardcore music festival have already announced they will be doing it again in 2022. The festival will happen on Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, AL. on September 23 - 25, 2022. See below for the full announcement.

This year's festival included performances by Converge, Thursday, With Honor, Terror, Taking Back Sunday, Glassjaw, Turnstile, The Get Up Kids, Bad Cop/Bad Cop and much more.