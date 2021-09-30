Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 is now cancer-free

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 has announced that he is now cancer free. A statement released on his Instagram account reads in part,

"Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!! Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who send support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed."

He revealed in June that he had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. See the post in full below.