Spiritual Cramp/Bacchae (US)
Spiritual Cramp and Bacchae have announced US tour dates for this November. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 1. Spiritual Cramp will be releasing their EP Here Comes More Bad News on October 6 and last released Television in 2018. Bacchae released Pleasure Vision in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 09Hardcore StadiumCambrdge, MA
Nov 10Kung Fu NecktiePhiladelphia, PA
Nov 11St. Vitus BarBrooklyn, NU
Nov 12WamlegWallingford, CT
Nov 13REDACTEDAnnandale-On-Hudson, NY (Private Show)
Nov 14Pie ShopWashington, DC