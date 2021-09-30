Spiritual Cramp and Bacchae have announced US tour dates for this November. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 1. Spiritual Cramp will be releasing their EP Here Comes More Bad News on October 6 and last released Television in 2018. Bacchae released Pleasure Vision in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 09
|Hardcore Stadium
|Cambrdge, MA
|Nov 10
|Kung Fu Necktie
|Philadelphia, PA
|Nov 11
|St. Vitus Bar
|Brooklyn, NU
|Nov 12
|Wamleg
|Wallingford, CT
|Nov 13
|REDACTED
|Annandale-On-Hudson, NY (Private Show)
|Nov 14
|Pie Shop
|Washington, DC