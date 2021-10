10 hours ago by Em Moore

Hardcore band Indian Giver have released a new song. The song is called "Blood On The Cross" and features guest vocals from Karla Gonzalez. All of the proceeds from the song will go to inter-generational survivors of the residential school system. The single art was done by Born in the North. Indian Giver released two singles, "Bleeding Out" and "Seventh Fire" in 2019. Check out the new song below.