Mike Park recording material for new project

Mike Park recently posted a photo of himself recording new material at District Recording Studio in San Jose. He stated simply: "New project? Why not." Over the past few years, Park has been active with several projects including Kitty Kat Fan Club, Bruce Lee Band, Ogikubo Station, and solo material. Additionally, yesterday on twitter, Jeff Rosenstock stated that he had recently flown out to San Jose to work on new Bruce Lee Band mixes. We'll keep you updated.