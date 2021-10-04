Check out the new video by Flood Twin!

Today, we are excited to debut the new video by Flood Twin!

Listen people, this band comes to do damage. Hailing from Atlanta, this trio merges the zagged out brutalism of The Fall with the hot aggression of bands like Unsane and Jesus Lizard. Their debut, self-titled record is out this Friday and it finds the band stomping through hills of aggression, chaos, and rage. Check out the video for "People," for example. The vid which juxtaposes images of the band with stark images of isolation, contemplates how relations between humans is forever distanced, blocked, and self-destructive. Check out all this happiness below!