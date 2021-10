11 hours ago by Em Moore

California based Joker's Hand have released a new song. The song is called "Goth Girlfriend" and is available digitally. Kevin Kawano said of the track, "I grew up in a conservative household where I wasn’t allowed to get tattoos, and talk of sex was forbidden. But deep down inside I always knew my heart craved darkness, so I got me a goth girlfriend." Joker's Hand released their self-titled EP in 2020. Check out the song below.