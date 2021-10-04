Guitarist Scott Middleton leaves Cancer Bats

Scott Middleton, guitarist and co-founder of Cancer Bats, has announced that he will be leaving the band after 17 years. A post on his Twitter page reads,



"After much consideration and an amazing 17 years together, I've decided that I will be parting ways with Cancer Bats.

I look back on all the records we made, the countless tours & shows, the accomplishments we achieved together, and memories we've shared, with immense pride and gratitude. I have nothing but love and support for Mike, Jaye, and Liam and wish them all the best in the future.

I also wish to extend a massive thanks to all the crew & bands we hit the road with, the amazing PR teams, labels, agents, managers, producers, venues, artists, photographers, and journalists we ever worked with; and of course, all the incredible friends and supporters of CB worldwide, without whom, out career and success would not have been possible.

After recent life events, now, more than ever it feels the time is right for me to prioritize my family, personal growth/health, and focus my music career toward helping other bands and artists through my experience and passion for producing, mastering, and mixing."