Henry Rollins announces 2022 spoken word tour
by Tours

Henry Rollins has announced spoken word tour dates for 2022. The tour is called "Good to See You" and tickets go on sale October 7. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 12, 2022Royal Oak Music TheatreRoyal Oak, MI
Mar 13, 2022Bogart'sCincinnati, OH
Mar 20, 2022The WilburBoston, MA
Mar 21, 2022Hart TheatreAlbany, NY
Mar 24, 2022The ParamountHuntington, NY
Mar 25, 2022The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the ArtsRed Bank, NJ
Mar 26, 2022WarsawBrooklyn, NY
Mar 27, 2022Keswick TheatreGlenside, PA
Mar 30, 2022The NationalRichmond, VA
Mar 31, 2022Duke Energy CenterRaleigh, NC
Apr 02, 2022The SenateColumbia, SC
Apr 03, 2022Charleston Music HallCharleston, SC
Apr 05, 2022Lillian S Wells HallFt. Lauderdale, FL
Apr 06, 2022Capitol TheaterClearwater FL
Apr 07, 2022The Plaza LiveOrlando, FL
Apr 08, 2022Ponte Vedra Concert HallPonte Vedra Beach, FL
Apr 09, 2022Variety PlayhouseAtlanta, GA
Apr 10, 2022The Walker TheatreChattanooga, TN
Apr 11, 2022BijouKnoxville, TN
Apr 12, 2022Marathon Music WorksNashville, TN
Apr 14, 2022Old National CentreIndianapolis, IN
Apr 15, 2022Turner Hall BallroomMilwaukee, WI
Apr 16, 2022Barrymore TheatreMadison, WI
Apr 21, 2022Ames CenterBurnsville, MN
Apr 23, 2022Hoyt Sherman PlaceDes Moines, IA
Apr 24, 2022Liberty HallLawrence, KS
Apr 27, 2022The PageantSt. Louis, MO
May 03, 2022Aztec TheatreSan Antonio, TX
May 07, 2022Stargazers TheatreColorado Springs, CO
May 08, 2022Boulder TheaterBoulder, CO
May 09, 2022AvalonGrand Junction, CO
May 10, 2022The State RoomSalt Lake City, UT
May 11, 2022The EgyptianBoise, ID
May 17, 2022Neptune TheatreSeattle, WA
May 19, 2022Rio TheatreVancouver, BC
May 20, 2022Port TheatreNanaimo, BC
May 24, 2022Bella Concert HallCalgary, AB
May 26, 2022Broadway TheatreSaskatoon, AB
May 27, 2022The Park TheatreWinnipeg, MB
May 31, 2022Algonquin CommonsOttawa, ON
Jun 01, 2022London Music HallLondon, ON
Jun 03, 2022Danforth Music HallToronto, ON
Jun 04, 2022Théâtre CoronaMontréal, QC