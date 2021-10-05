Henry Rollins has announced spoken word tour dates for 2022. The tour is called "Good to See You" and tickets go on sale October 7. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 12, 2022
|Royal Oak Music Theatre
|Royal Oak, MI
|Mar 13, 2022
|Bogart's
|Cincinnati, OH
|Mar 20, 2022
|The Wilbur
|Boston, MA
|Mar 21, 2022
|Hart Theatre
|Albany, NY
|Mar 24, 2022
|The Paramount
|Huntington, NY
|Mar 25, 2022
|The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts
|Red Bank, NJ
|Mar 26, 2022
|Warsaw
|Brooklyn, NY
|Mar 27, 2022
|Keswick Theatre
|Glenside, PA
|Mar 30, 2022
|The National
|Richmond, VA
|Mar 31, 2022
|Duke Energy Center
|Raleigh, NC
|Apr 02, 2022
|The Senate
|Columbia, SC
|Apr 03, 2022
|Charleston Music Hall
|Charleston, SC
|Apr 05, 2022
|Lillian S Wells Hall
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|Apr 06, 2022
|Capitol Theater
|Clearwater FL
|Apr 07, 2022
|The Plaza Live
|Orlando, FL
|Apr 08, 2022
|Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
|Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
|Apr 09, 2022
|Variety Playhouse
|Atlanta, GA
|Apr 10, 2022
|The Walker Theatre
|Chattanooga, TN
|Apr 11, 2022
|Bijou
|Knoxville, TN
|Apr 12, 2022
|Marathon Music Works
|Nashville, TN
|Apr 14, 2022
|Old National Centre
|Indianapolis, IN
|Apr 15, 2022
|Turner Hall Ballroom
|Milwaukee, WI
|Apr 16, 2022
|Barrymore Theatre
|Madison, WI
|Apr 21, 2022
|Ames Center
|Burnsville, MN
|Apr 23, 2022
|Hoyt Sherman Place
|Des Moines, IA
|Apr 24, 2022
|Liberty Hall
|Lawrence, KS
|Apr 27, 2022
|The Pageant
|St. Louis, MO
|May 03, 2022
|Aztec Theatre
|San Antonio, TX
|May 07, 2022
|Stargazers Theatre
|Colorado Springs, CO
|May 08, 2022
|Boulder Theater
|Boulder, CO
|May 09, 2022
|Avalon
|Grand Junction, CO
|May 10, 2022
|The State Room
|Salt Lake City, UT
|May 11, 2022
|The Egyptian
|Boise, ID
|May 17, 2022
|Neptune Theatre
|Seattle, WA
|May 19, 2022
|Rio Theatre
|Vancouver, BC
|May 20, 2022
|Port Theatre
|Nanaimo, BC
|May 24, 2022
|Bella Concert Hall
|Calgary, AB
|May 26, 2022
|Broadway Theatre
|Saskatoon, AB
|May 27, 2022
|The Park Theatre
|Winnipeg, MB
|May 31, 2022
|Algonquin Commons
|Ottawa, ON
|Jun 01, 2022
|London Music Hall
|London, ON
|Jun 03, 2022
|Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON
|Jun 04, 2022
|Théâtre Corona
|Montréal, QC