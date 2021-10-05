Check out the new video by SINE!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new video by SINE! It is abrasive and freaky, man!

SINE is the project of Rona Rougeheart. Rona builds her craft off the back of an industrial grind before layering on dark sythns, goth trappings, and experimental strikes. Her track "Virtual Realitease" creeps along with a robotic meance as ghostly vocals drip from above.

Speaking to Punknews, SINE said, "Sometime in mid 2020, I started delving into digital art, specifically with photos and overlays in video format. What you see in the “Virtual Realitease" single art and video, are photos that I took of myself and manipulated with overlaid videos to create surreal environments. I really love how it all turned out with the deep red and black background, so I decided to create a music video out of it. My favorite parts are the electricity bulb and swarming insects!"

SINE's new album, Desire, Denial and Paramania is out October 7, but you can check out the video for "Virtual Realitease" below, right now!