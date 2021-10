27 minutes ago by Em Moore

The World Is A Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid To Die have released a video for their new song "Trouble". The animation was done by Callum Scott-Dyson. The song is off their upcoming album Illusory Walls out October 8 via Epitaph Records. The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die will be touring this fall and released Always Foreign in 2017. Check out the video below.