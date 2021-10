11 hours ago by John Gentile

Earlier this year, Vixen77 underwent a lineup change. Guitarist Caitlin, guitarist EA and bassist Jaz stayed in the group, but singer Hailie and drummer Mare left the band. This week, the band revealed their new lineup. As before, Caitlin and EA are on guitars and Jaz is on bass. Samantha joins the band as singer and Sarah joins the band as drummer. They are now working on new material.