Check out the new video by Sarah McQuaid!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new video by Sarah McQuaid!

The video for "One Sparrow Down" is off McQuaid's upcoming live album The St Buryan Sessions. In the new live version, McQuaid strips the track back to a chilling, sparse Euro-folk track, propelled by a cold, marching percussion. Meanwhile, McQuaid tells a parable that isn't quite as simple as it seems. It's interesting that the track reaches so far past post-punk minimalism that it comes back around again to something ancient.

The St Buryan Sessions will be released Friday, October 15 on CD and limited-edition double LP. you can check out the new video below, right now!