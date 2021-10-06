Dan Andriano and The Bygones to release album, share video

Dan Andriano of Alkaline Trio has announced that he will be releasing a new album with his new project featuring Nick Kenrick and Randy and Dylan Moore, Dan Andriano and The Bygones. The album is called Dear Darkness and will be out February 11 via Epitaph Records. They have also released a video for the title track that was directed and edited by Marques Mallare. Dan Andriano and The Bygones released their singles "Sea Level" and "The Excess" earlier this year. Check out the video and tracklist below.