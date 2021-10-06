Jim Ruland to release 'Corporate Rock Sucks: The Rise and Fall of SST Records' book

Jim Ruland, who worked with Keith Morris on My Damage and who co-wrote Do What You Want: The Story of Bad Religion is releasing a book on SST records. It's called Corporate Rock Sucks: The Rise and Fall of SST Records and it's out April 12, 2022 via Hatchette books. As described by Ruland, "Through extensive research and interviews with the label's former employees, as well as musicians, managers, producers, photographers, video directors, and label heads, Corporate Rock Sucks presents an unauthorized narrative history of the indie record label that was the sound of the underground."