Mischief Brew inspired art show/auction this month

This month, an art show/auction inspired by Mischief Brew will take place. The art will be on display at Burning Beard Brewing in El Cajon, CA on October 11 from 11am - 7pm. As per the organizers, the art features "Over 30 pieces from 20+ artists from 6 countries have been created in remembrance of Erik Petersen. This auction is intended as a celebration of Erik's life, his musical endeavors, the Fistolo Family and Grumble of Pugs, and everyone with whom Erik made a lasting impression."

Meanwhile, the pieces will be auctioned between October 9-12. The proceeds of the auction will be split between Mama's Kitchen, Food Not Bombs Solidarity of West Philly, and Oncology and Kids. You can check out the auction here.