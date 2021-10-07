Turnover touring starting next week with Widowspeak and Temple of Angels. The bands will be starting with 3 shows in Brooklyn, NY and will hit up most of the US. Turnover last released Altogether in 2019. See below to check out the dates.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Mon, OCT 11
|Brooklyn Made
|Kings County, NY
|Tue, OCT 12
|Brooklyn Made
|Kings County, NY
|Wed, OCT 13
|Brooklyn Made
|Kings County, NY
|Thu, OCT 14
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD
|Fri, OCT 15
|Phantom Power
|Millersville, PA
|Sat, OCT 16
|Makers Craft Brewery
|Norfolk, VA
|Sun, OCT 17
|Reggie's 42nd Street Tavern
|Wilmington, NC
|Tue, OCT 19
|Haw River Ballroom
|Saxapahaw, NC
|Wed, OCT 20
|40 Watt Club
|Athens, GA
|Thu, OCT 21
|New Brookland Tavern
|West Columbia, SC
|Fri, OCT 22
|Underbelly
|Jacksonville, FL
|Sat, OCT 23
|The Social
|Orlando, FL
|Mon, OCT 25
|Gramps
|Miami, FL
|Wed, OCT 27
|Zydeco
|Birmingham, AL
|Thu, OCT 28
|Growler’s
|Memphis, TN
|Fri, OCT 29
|Codfish Hollow Barnstormers
|Maquoketa, IA
|Sat, OCT 30
|Fine Line Music Cafe
|Minneapolis, MN
|Sun, OCT 31
|Thalia Hall
|Chicago, IL
|Tue, NOV 2
|Pyramid Scheme
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Wed, NOV 3
|The Loving Touch
|Ferndale, MI
|Thu, NOV 4
|Spirit Hall
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Fri, NOV 5
|Rec Room
|Buffalo, NY
|Sat, NOV 6
|Asbury Lanes
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Sun, NOV 7
|Paradise Rock Club
|Boston, MA