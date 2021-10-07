Turnover/ Widowspeak/Temple of Angels (US)

Turnover/ Widowspeak/Temple of Angels (US)
by Run For Cover Tours

Turnover touring starting next week with Widowspeak and Temple of Angels. The bands will be starting with 3 shows in Brooklyn, NY and will hit up most of the US. Turnover last released Altogether in 2019. See below to check out the dates.

DateVenueLocation
Mon, OCT 11Brooklyn MadeKings County, NY
Tue, OCT 12Brooklyn MadeKings County, NY
Wed, OCT 13Brooklyn MadeKings County, NY
Thu, OCT 14OttobarBaltimore, MD
Fri, OCT 15Phantom PowerMillersville, PA
Sat, OCT 16Makers Craft BreweryNorfolk, VA
Sun, OCT 17Reggie's 42nd Street TavernWilmington, NC
Tue, OCT 19Haw River BallroomSaxapahaw, NC
Wed, OCT 2040 Watt ClubAthens, GA
Thu, OCT 21New Brookland TavernWest Columbia, SC
Fri, OCT 22UnderbellyJacksonville, FL
Sat, OCT 23The SocialOrlando, FL
Mon, OCT 25GrampsMiami, FL
Wed, OCT 27ZydecoBirmingham, AL
Thu, OCT 28Growler’sMemphis, TN
Fri, OCT 29Codfish Hollow BarnstormersMaquoketa, IA
Sat, OCT 30Fine Line Music CafeMinneapolis, MN
Sun, OCT 31Thalia HallChicago, IL
Tue, NOV 2Pyramid SchemeGrand Rapids, MI
Wed, NOV 3The Loving TouchFerndale, MI
Thu, NOV 4Spirit HallPittsburgh, PA
Fri, NOV 5Rec RoomBuffalo, NY
Sat, NOV 6Asbury LanesAsbury Park, NJ
Sun, NOV 7Paradise Rock ClubBoston, MA