Comeback Kid vocalist burgled or robbed in hotel room

Last month, Comeback Kid played Furnace Fest in Alabama. Unfortunately, after the show, singer Andrew Neufeld was robbed or burgled in his hotel room, though he was not injured in the attack. It's not clear if the theft was the result of force while Neufeld was in the room, or if the room was burgled while Neufeld was out of the room. Never the less, the wrongdoer accessed Neufeld's social media and apparently requested money from fans.

In a since deleted instagram post, Neufeld stated: "Last Sunday night after Furnace Fest in Alabama I had an intruder in my hotel room and was robbed of my phone, cash, and wrestled with the thief over my bag (which I got back). I have only been able to reconnect to socials now. He was able to access my information and started scamming people from my accounts pretending to be me earlier this last week. I haven't caught up fully yet but let me know if you have received any strange messages from me asking for $. I am slowly getting back in the matrix here so bear with me."