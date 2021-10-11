Booze Cruise release 2021 line-up

Booze Cruise release 2021 line-up
by Festivals & Events

German based music festival Booze Cruise have announced their December 2021 line-up. The festival will happen on December 10th to 12th, 2021 in Hamburg, Germany and will feature Be Well, The Run Up, Make War, Kali Masi, Bong Mountain, Primetime Failure, Tired Radio and much more. Tickets are available now, you can click here for more information on the festival. See below for the full line-up.

Here we go. Please welcome aboard the almost complete line up of BOOZE CRUISE festival V Can't wait for December