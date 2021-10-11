Taking Back Sunday have announced their annual holiday shows. The event will happen on December 10th with Straylight Run and Modern Chemistry and on December 11th with Straylight Run and Playing Dead at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ. Tickets are already on sale for these two dates, see below for more details.
Have you gotten your tickets yet for the Holiday Spectacular at Starland Ballroom? Going fast this year since Straylight Run is playing! http://www.takingbacksunday.com/tour/
Posted by Taking Back Sunday on Tuesday, September 21, 2021