Love Equals Death is going to release a b-sides compilation. The Hour Of Resurrection is out on October 29 via Sbam records. The release includes the 4 Notes On A Dying Scale EP (2003), The Hucklebuck EP (2005) and their track from the Rocky Horror Tribute LP. The entire collection was re-mastered by Jack Shirley at The Atomic Garden Recording Studios. The band is also recoridng new material aimed for release in 2022.