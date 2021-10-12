Propagandhi remixes, re-releases 'Today's Empires, Tomorrow's Ashes'

Propagandhi has re-released 2001's Today’s Empires, Tomorrow’s Ashes . The new version is remixed, remastered, and includes four bonus tracks. That's out now via Fat Wreck Chords. You can see the track list below.

Track Listing

1. Mate Ka Moris Ukun Rasik An

2. Fuck The Border

3. Today’s Empires, Tomorrow’s Ashes

4. Back To The Motor League

5. Natural Disasters

6. With Friends Like These Who The Fuck Needs Cointelpro?

7. Albright Monument, Baghdad

8. Ordinary People Do Fucked-Up Things When Fucked-Up Things Become Ordinary

9. Ladies’ Nite In Loserville

10. Ego Fum Papa [I Am The Pope]

11. New Homes For Idle Hands

12. Bullshit Politicians

13. March Of The Crabs

14. Purina Hall Of Fame

15. Back to the Motor League (Original Guitar Mix)

16. Mate Ka Moris Ukun Rasik An (Original Guitar Mix)

17. With Friends Like These Who the Fuck Needs COINTELPRO? (Demo Version)

18. Fuck the Border (Demo Version)