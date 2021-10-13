Bouncing Souls and Face to Face announce shows

by Tours

The Bouncing Souls and Face To Face have announced a few shows in the north east and in Denver for late November and December. Tickets go on sale this Friday for this run of dates. See below to check out the dates.

DateVenueLocationDetails
NOV 23Brooklyn Bowl PhillyPhiladelphia, PA-
NOV 24Big Night LiveBoston, MA-
NOV 27Irving PlazaNew York, NYW/ The Suicide Machines
NOV 28Irving PlazaNew York, NYW/ The Suicide Machines
DEC 17Summit Music HallDenver, COW/ The Suicide Machines
DEC 18Summit Music HallDenver, COW/ The Suicide Machines