The Bouncing Souls and Face To Face have announced a few shows in the north east and in Denver for late November and December. Tickets go on sale this Friday for this run of dates. See below to check out the dates.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Details
|NOV 23
|Brooklyn Bowl Philly
|Philadelphia, PA
|-
|NOV 24
|Big Night Live
|Boston, MA
|-
|NOV 27
|Irving Plaza
|New York, NY
|W/ The Suicide Machines
|NOV 28
|Irving Plaza
|New York, NY
|W/ The Suicide Machines
|DEC 17
|Summit Music Hall
|Denver, CO
|W/ The Suicide Machines
|DEC 18
|Summit Music Hall
|Denver, CO
|W/ The Suicide Machines