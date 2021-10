Jim Lindberg of Pennywise will release a solo album on November 19 (the physical version is out in May 2022 via Epitaph). The album is called Songs From The Elkhorn Trail and was produced and mixed by Tedd Hutt. The release features David Hidalgo Jr. (Social Distortion) on drums, Joe Gittleman (The Mighty, Mighty BossToneS, Avoid One Thing) on bass, and Marc Orrell (The Dropkick Murphys, The Walker Roaders) on guitar. You can hear the new single, "You're not alone," below.