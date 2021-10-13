Coachella 2022 will not require vax, will require negative test

Previously, Coachella announced that they would require proof of vaccination for entry into the 2022 installment of the festival. Earlier this week, the event stated that it will not require proof of vaccination, so long as one can provide a negative covid test taken less than 72 hours previously.

A spokesperson stated: "After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our other festivals this past month, we feel confident that we can update our health policy to allow for: Negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event OR proof of full vaccination.”

Coachella 2022 is April 15-17 and 22-24, 2022.