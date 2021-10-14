Rid of Me release new song

by Em Moore
Philadelphia noise punk band Rid of Me have released a new song. The song is called "Travelling" and is off their upcoming album Traveling due out December 3 via Knife Hits Records and The Ghost is Clear Records. The band will also be playing a handful of shows in December. Rid of Me released their EP Last earlier this year. Check out the song and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Dec 02
|Silk City
|Philadelphia, PA
|Dec 03
|Pie Shop
|Washington, DC
|Dec 04
|O'Brien's
|Boston, MA
|Dec 05
|Mercury Lounge
|New York City, NY