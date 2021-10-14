Rid of Me release new song

Rid Of Me
by

Philadelphia noise punk band Rid of Me have released a new song. The song is called "Travelling" and is off their upcoming album Traveling due out December 3 via Knife Hits Records and The Ghost is Clear Records. The band will also be playing a handful of shows in December. Rid of Me released their EP Last earlier this year. Check out the song and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Dec 02Silk CityPhiladelphia, PA
Dec 03Pie ShopWashington, DC
Dec 04O'Brien'sBoston, MA
Dec 05Mercury LoungeNew York City, NY