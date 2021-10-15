Cluttered announce Canadian tour dates

by Tours

Cluttered have announced Canadian tour dates for this fall. They will be playing with Talk Show Host on select dates. Cluttered released a collection of their two EPs ,Accidents and Cluttered, called The First Pandemic digitally last month. Physical copies will be available in November. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 06Nova Scotia Music WeekTruro, NS
Nov 20RadstormHalifax, NS
Nov 24IRL D.I.Y.Sackville, NB
Nov 25Saint John Arts CentreSaint John, NB
Nov 26Turbo HausMontreal, QC (w/Lost Love, Talk Show Host)
Nov 27The Baby GToronto, ON (w/Talk Show Host)
Nov 28LIVE on ElginOttawa, ON