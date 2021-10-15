Cluttered have announced Canadian tour dates for this fall. They will be playing with Talk Show Host on select dates. Cluttered released a collection of their two EPs ,Accidents and Cluttered, called The First Pandemic digitally last month. Physical copies will be available in November. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 06
|Nova Scotia Music Week
|Truro, NS
|Nov 20
|Radstorm
|Halifax, NS
|Nov 24
|IRL D.I.Y.
|Sackville, NB
|Nov 25
|Saint John Arts Centre
|Saint John, NB
|Nov 26
|Turbo Haus
|Montreal, QC (w/Lost Love, Talk Show Host)
|Nov 27
|The Baby G
|Toronto, ON (w/Talk Show Host)
|Nov 28
|LIVE on Elgin
|Ottawa, ON