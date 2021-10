4 hours ago by Em Moore

Pupil Slicer have released a video for their song "Collective Unconscious". The video was directed by David Gregory. The song is off their album Mirrors that was released earlier this year. Pupil Slicer also released the song as part of a three-song single along with a live version of "Mirrors Are More Fun Than Television" and their cover of "Concubine" by Converge. Check out the video below.