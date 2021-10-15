Bassist Simon Gallup says he is back in The Cure. In August, he announced that he was no longer part of the band because he "just got fed up of betrayal.” However, as per Pitchfork, recently, Gallup said he was back in the Cure on social media. Gallup has a side band called Alice Blue Gown. On one of that band's posts, a perosna sked “Is Simon still a member of The Cure?” Gallup, from the same account where he first announced his departure, replied, “Yes I am.” so, it seems that Gallup is back in the Cure. Neither official Cure accounts nor Robert Smith have released a statement.