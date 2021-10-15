Listen to Punknews Podcast #563!

Listen to Punknews Podcast #563!
by Podcast

Episode #563 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John, Hallie, Sam, and Em talk about Le Tigre's lawsuit, Meet Me @ The Altar's new video, The Chisel's upcoming new album, We Are the Union and Eve 6's Operation Ivy cover, and Marissa Paternoster's upcoming solo album. Pass Away's new song, Colleen Green's new album, and Surfbort's new video are also discussed. Songs by Colleen Green, Forever Unclean, Indian Giver, and Vacation are played. Give the episode a listen below!