12 hours ago by Em Moore

Scott Klopfenstein of Reel Big Fish and Tahlena Chikami of Bite Me Bambi have released a video for their cover of "Islands in the Stream" by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton. The video was directed by Chris Graue. Steve Fekete, and Matt Appleton and Ryland Steen of Reel Big Fish also play on the track. The song is available digitally. Check out the video below.