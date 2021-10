MakeWar have surprise released a new EP called Stay. The EP features two previously unreleased songs "Stay" and "I'm Sure My Little Brother Never Listened to Lagwagon" and two songs from their 2019 album Get It Together "American Futbol" and "My Bones". It is out now via Fat Wreck Chords. MakeWar will be touring this November with Hot Water Music. Check out the EP below.