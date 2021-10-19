Bush Tetras release “Mr. Love Song (Alternate Version)”

Bush Tetras have released an alternate version of their song "Mr. Love Song". Nona Hendryx and Darlene Love are featured on the track. The song was taken from their 1997 Beauty Lies sessions and is off their upcoming box set Rhythm and Paranoia: The Best of Bush Tetras that will be out November 12 via Wharf Cat Records. On October 9, founding member and drummer Dee Pop passed away in his sleep at the age of 65. A statement released by the surviving band members reads in part,

"He was not only Bush Tetras drummer, but also out archivist, owning an original copy of every Bush Tetras release and T-shirt and also maintaining the band's masters. In addition to Bush Tetras, Dee Pop played with Richard Lloyd, Michael Karoli (Can), the Gun Club, Jayne County, and the Shams, William Parker, Eddie Gale, Roy Campbell, Freedomland, Hanuman Sextet, Radio I-Ching, and 1000 Yard Stare. He will be sorely missed by his bandmates and the many people he touched throughout his life. Rest in peace, Dee"

Bush Tetras released Happy in 2012. Check out the song below.