One Step Closer announce West Coast tour dates

One Step Closer announce West Coast tour dates
by Tours

One Step Closer have announced December tour dates for the West Coast. Modern Color will be joining them on all dates and DARE and Rejection Pact will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale October 20. One Step Closer released This Place You Know earlier this year. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Dec 10Vera ProjectSeattle, WA (w/Modern Color, Rejection Pact)
Dec 11Fox CabaretVancouver, BC (w/Modern Color, Rejection Pact)
Dec 12Polaris HallPortland, OR (w/Modern Color, Rejection Pact)
Dec 14Holy DiverSacramento, CA (w/Modern Color)
Dec 15AtriumSanta Cruz, CA (w/Modern Color)
Dec 16Thee ParksideSan Francisco, CA (w/Modern Color)
Dec 17Full Circle Brewery DistrictFesno, CA (w/Modern Color, DARE)
Dec 18The Midnight HourSan Fernando, CA (w/Modern Color, DARE)
Dec 19Constellation RoomOrange County, CA (w/Modern Color, DARE)
Dec 21Voodoo RoomSan Diego, CA (w/Modern Color, DARE)