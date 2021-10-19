One Step Closer have announced December tour dates for the West Coast. Modern Color will be joining them on all dates and DARE and Rejection Pact will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale October 20. One Step Closer released This Place You Know earlier this year. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Dec 10
|Vera Project
|Seattle, WA (w/Modern Color, Rejection Pact)
|Dec 11
|Fox Cabaret
|Vancouver, BC (w/Modern Color, Rejection Pact)
|Dec 12
|Polaris Hall
|Portland, OR (w/Modern Color, Rejection Pact)
|Dec 14
|Holy Diver
|Sacramento, CA (w/Modern Color)
|Dec 15
|Atrium
|Santa Cruz, CA (w/Modern Color)
|Dec 16
|Thee Parkside
|San Francisco, CA (w/Modern Color)
|Dec 17
|Full Circle Brewery District
|Fesno, CA (w/Modern Color, DARE)
|Dec 18
|The Midnight Hour
|San Fernando, CA (w/Modern Color, DARE)
|Dec 19
|Constellation Room
|Orange County, CA (w/Modern Color, DARE)
|Dec 21
|Voodoo Room
|San Diego, CA (w/Modern Color, DARE)