Private Function remove guitarist Joe Hansen following allegations

Australian punk band Private Function has announced that guitarist Joe Hansen is no longer a part of the band. The band released a statement on their Facebook page that says he was removed due to allegations of sexual assault. The statement posted by the band reads,

"Content warning: SA

Joe Hansen has been removed from Private Function effective immediately.

We have a responsibility to our community to hold perpetrators accountable for their actions and to actively oppose the culture that fosters abuse.

We will always believe survivors and want to stress that their privacy must be respected.

A reminder to all that Support Act, 1800 RESPECT or Lifeline on 13 11 14 is available to those who may need it.

PF x