World's most expensive record doubles value, now owned by NFT art collective

The adventure of the world's most expensive record continues. To recap: a few years ago, Wu-Tang announced that they had made a new album, but had only made a single copy of that record. The album was sold to the highest bidder who bid $2 million, which made the record the most expensive album ever sold. That buyer of course turned out to be all around d-bag, Martin Shkreli.

But, after Shkreli got the record, he was convicted of three felonies related to security fraud and had his assets seized by the Federal government, including his Wu-Tang album.

Earlier this year, the Feds revealed that they sold the record to an undisclosed buyer for an undisclosed amount. Confidentiality was a requirement of the sale.

However, the purchaser has now made itself known as well as the purchase price. The new owner of the world's most expensive record is… PleasrDAO. PleasrDAO is a "collective" that describes itself as a "collective of Defi leaders, early NFT collectors, and digital artists who have built a formidable yet benevolent reputation for acquiring cultural significant piece with a charitable twist."

The sale price? $4 million dollars "in a complex deal with multiple parties, one of whom remains unidentified.” The $4 million price is double the value of the original sale. Apparently the purchase was completed on September 10 and the record is in a vault somewhere in New York City.