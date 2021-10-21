Surfbort releases new halloween video directed by Linda Perry

Surfbort has released a new Halloween video. It's for the brand new song "Happy Happy Halloween" and was directed by Linda Perry. It's a standalone single and follows the band's new album, which was just released, called Keep on Truckin'. Singer Dani Miller says, “Halloween is our favorite holiday and we celebrate it everyday so we wanted to make an extra spooky song to celebrate the ghouls and ghosts." You can check out the video below.