Surfbort releases new halloween video directed by Linda Perry

Surfbort has released a new Halloween video. It's for the brand new song "Happy Happy Halloween" and was directed by Linda Perry. It's a standalone single and follows the band's new album, which was just released, called Keep on Truckin'. Singer Dani Miller says, “Halloween is our favorite holiday and we celebrate it everyday so we wanted to make an extra spooky song to celebrate the ghouls and ghosts." You can check out the video below.

DateCityVenue
Oct 22ndSan Diego, CABrick By Brick (w/Starcrawler)
Oct 23rdTucson, AZ191 Toole (w/Starcrawler)
Oct 25thDallas, TXGranada Theater (w/Starcrawler)
Oct 27thSan Diego, CACasbah event for DC Shoes
Nov 4thSanta Ana, CAObservatory(Upcoming Tour Date w/ The Garden)
Nov 5thSan Luis Obispo, CAFremont Theater(Upcoming Tour Date w/ The Garden
Nov 6thFelton, CAFelton Music Hall(Upcoming Tour Date w/ The Garden
Nov 7thSan Francisco, CAGreat American Music Hall(Upcoming Tour Date w/ The Garden
Nov 9thPortland, OregonHawthorne Theater(Upcoming Tour Date w/ The Garden
Nov 10thSeattle, WAThe Crocodile(Upcoming Tour Date w/ The Garden
Nov 11thBoise, IDThe Shredder(Upcoming Tour Date w/ The Garden
Nov 12thSalt Lake City, UTThe Loading Dock(Upcoming Tour Date w/ The Garden
Nov 14thDenver, COMarquis Theater(Upcoming Tour Date w/ The Garden
Nov 15thFort Collins, COThe Coast
Dec 2ndPhiladelphia, PAUnderground Arts Black Box
Dec 4thWashington DCDC9
Dec 5thBrooklyn NYTV Eye
Dec 6thNew York, NYMercury Lounge