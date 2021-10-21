Surfbort releases new halloween video directed by Linda Perry

by John Gentile
Surfbort has released a new Halloween video. It's for the brand new song "Happy Happy Halloween" and was directed by Linda Perry. It's a standalone single and follows the band's new album, which was just released, called Keep on Truckin'. Singer Dani Miller says, “Halloween is our favorite holiday and we celebrate it everyday so we wanted to make an extra spooky song to celebrate the ghouls and ghosts." You can check out the video below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Oct 22nd
|San Diego, CA
|Brick By Brick (w/Starcrawler)
|Oct 23rd
|Tucson, AZ
|191 Toole (w/Starcrawler)
|Oct 25th
|Dallas, TX
|Granada Theater (w/Starcrawler)
|Oct 27th
|San Diego, CA
|Casbah event for DC Shoes
|Nov 4th
|Santa Ana, CA
|Observatory(Upcoming Tour Date w/ The Garden)
|Nov 5th
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|Fremont Theater(Upcoming Tour Date w/ The Garden
|Nov 6th
|Felton, CA
|Felton Music Hall(Upcoming Tour Date w/ The Garden
|Nov 7th
|San Francisco, CA
|Great American Music Hall(Upcoming Tour Date w/ The Garden
|Nov 9th
|Portland, Oregon
|Hawthorne Theater(Upcoming Tour Date w/ The Garden
|Nov 10th
|Seattle, WA
|The Crocodile(Upcoming Tour Date w/ The Garden
|Nov 11th
|Boise, ID
|The Shredder(Upcoming Tour Date w/ The Garden
|Nov 12th
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Loading Dock(Upcoming Tour Date w/ The Garden
|Nov 14th
|Denver, CO
|Marquis Theater(Upcoming Tour Date w/ The Garden
|Nov 15th
|Fort Collins, CO
|The Coast
|Dec 2nd
|Philadelphia, PA
|Underground Arts Black Box
|Dec 4th
|Washington DC
|DC9
|Dec 5th
|Brooklyn NY
|TV Eye
|Dec 6th
|New York, NY
|Mercury Lounge