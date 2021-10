22 minutes ago by Em Moore

Prince Daddy and The Hyena have signed to Pure Noise Records and released a video for their new song "Curly Q". The video was directed by Dom Vaughn. The band are also at work on a new album that will be out next year. Prince Daddy and The Hyena will be touring this fall with Hot Mulligan and last released Cosmic Thrill Seekers in 2019. Check out the video below.