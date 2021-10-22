Green Day announce ‘The BBC Sessions’ live album, release track

Green Day have announced that they will be releasing a live album called The BBC Sessions. The album features songs recorded during their 1994, 1996, 1998, and 2001 sessions for the BBC at Maida Vale. The album will be out December 10 and will be available on double LP vinyl as well as digitally and on CD. The band have released a video for "2000 Light Years Away" that was recorded live on June 08, 1994. Green Day will be touring Europe and the UK with the Hella Mega Tour in 2022 and last released Father of All Motherfuckers in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
The BBC Sesssions Tracklist
She (June 08, 1994)
When I Come Around (June 08, 1994)
Basket Case (June 08, 1994)
2000 Light Years Away (June 08, 1994)
Geek Stink Breath (November 03, 1996)
Brain Stew/Jaded (November 03, 1996)
Walking Contradiction (November 03, 1996)
Stuck With Me (November 03, 1996)
Hitchin’ a Ride (February 02, 1998)
Nice Guys Finish Last (February 02, 1998)
Prosthetic Head (February 02, 1998)
Redundant (February 02, 1998)
Castaway (August 28, 2001)
Church on Sunday (August 28, 2001)
Minority (August 28, 2001)
Waiting (August 28, 2001)