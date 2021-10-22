Green Day announce ‘The BBC Sessions’ live album, release track

Green Day have announced that they will be releasing a live album called The BBC Sessions. The album features songs recorded during their 1994, 1996, 1998, and 2001 sessions for the BBC at Maida Vale. The album will be out December 10 and will be available on double LP vinyl as well as digitally and on CD. The band have released a video for "2000 Light Years Away" that was recorded live on June 08, 1994. Green Day will be touring Europe and the UK with the Hella Mega Tour in 2022 and last released Father of All Motherfuckers in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.